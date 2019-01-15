It’s all good for furloughed worker who rationed her medicine

Mallory Bischoff, the furloughed federal worker from River Falls who’s been rationing her medicine, won’t have to anymore.

NBC News told her story the other night, repeated here Monday morning, and for all the messages I’ve gotten from people around the country anxious to help, she’s certainly gotten more.

Her insulin supply has been restored. Her faith in people, too, perhaps.

Hi there! I'm furloughed diabetic Mallory from the news – or just "Mal." I'm blown away by the outpouring of kindness… Posted by Mallory L L Bischoff on Monday, January 14, 2019

Despite her assurances that she’s OK for now, people are still offering to help.

It fairly calls to mind the mantra of a former president, who said, “the country deserves a government as good as its people.”