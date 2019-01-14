Is toxic masculinity too hot for men to handle?

“The best a man can get”, the long-time advertising slogan of Gillette, is being turned on its head in the #MeToo era.

The company has unveiled its Super Bowl ad, acknowledging that via toxic masculinity, men haven’t been at their best. Not by a long shot.

The ad is among the first to address the #MeToo movement head on, and to blatantly tell men to change their behavior, the Wall Street Journal said today.

“This is an important conversation happening, and as a company that encourages men to be their best, we feel compelled to both address it and take action of our own,” said Pankaj Bhalla, Gillette brand director for North America in an emailed statement. “We are taking a realistic look at what’s happening today, and aiming to inspire change by acknowledging that the old saying ‘Boys Will Be Boys’ is not an excuse. We want to hold ourselves to a higher standard, and hope all the men we serve will come along on that journey to find our ‘best’ together.” “It’s a risky move,” said Dean Crutchfield, CEO of branding firm Crutchfield + Partners. On one hand, it “creates a credible, believable, and upfront conversation that takes brutal honesty and tough decisions,” he said. Gillette needs to appeal to millennials who care about what companies stand for, he said. “There’s a demand for this, for purpose, for brands to be tackling tough issues in the moment.”

How toxic is the topic?

“Does the customer want to be told they’re a naughty boy? Are you asking too much of your consumer to be having this conversation with them?” Crutchfield asks.

That’s a pathetic couple of questions to ask.