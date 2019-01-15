If you can’t tip something nice…

Well, isn’t this sweet. Someone left a tip for a server at a sports bar in Sioux Falls on Saturday night and the message came through loud and clear.

It wasn’t enough that the perp tipped a dollar. He — you know it’s a he — added an obscenity to the receipt. Classy.

The bar was having none of it, tweeting:

Anybody wanna fess up? Next time grow a pair and air your grievances with someone other than the 19yr old working her way through college. #Clown

That, of course, hurt the feelings of the internet which criticized the posting.

First of all, not shaming. They shamed themselves. Second, at least put an @ on our name when writing a story. https://t.co/hT6L8vMmw6 — Shenanigans (@ShenanigansSF) January 14, 2019

The server, Brooke Heinen, told the Argus Leader the bros had come in to watch the Cowboys playoff game and seemed pretty nice.

“I was in complete awe,” she said. “And I think what hurt the most was that they were such kind people. I don’t know what went wrong.”

She said they joked with her about her being a Vikings fan.