Here’s what you can learn by painting a giant mural in South Dakota

New documentary! One of my biggest film projects to date. This past summer + fall, I met up with my good friend Guido van Helten from Australia in a little town in South Dakota, as he was about to take on one of his most challenging projects yet – the biggest mural this part of the country and state has ever seen. We set off in hopes of really learning about the people here and getting an understanding for this community- while creating something together that would show how unique, real, and special this part of the country really is. I had an unbelievable time meeting all the people in this little place. Their faces, gratitude, and kindness will stay with me always. I learned a lot while making this. Most importantly, I was reminded that If we could all slow down, take a moment and understand each other, we would see others for who they really are.I remember while we were creating this, people were driving 5 hours+ across the state just to get a glimpse of this thing in person. It was amazing to see this mural come to life, and to see how special it was and what it meant to the people of Faulkton and South Dakota.Special thanks to Dave Hedt for coordinating this entire project, to Brian Siskind on helping with drone footage, and to the people of South Dakota.

Posted by Emad Rashidi on Tuesday, January 15, 2019