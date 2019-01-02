Hello, goodbye! Why people move to and from Minnesota

If some Minnesotans are fleeing the state for whatever reason, it’s OK. There are people to replace them.

United Van Lines’ annual survey of people moving in and out of each state shows that Minnesota makes neither the top 10 list of states where people are moving out, nor the the top 10 list of states were people are moving to. We’re just sort of average. People move in, about the same number of people move out.

Of course, there are other moving companies out there so the data can’t be called scientific; it may not even be representative.

“These findings accurately reflect not only where Americans are moving to and from, but also the reasons why,” said Eily Cummings, director of corporate communications in a press release.

But the 3,000 moves to or from Minnesota in 2018 put the state in 22nd place. Nearly 49 percent of those were people moving out; 51 percent were people moving here.

Only people 65 or older are moving out (24.43%) in greater numbers than moving in (20.22%). That’s not entirely surprising given old people’s love of warm climates and not paying taxes on Social Security. But what is surprising is that so many are moving here. The survey doesn’t break down the reasons why by age group but it’s most likely “family” given that it’s the #1 reason for moving to Minnesota, according to the survey.

Vermont seems to be the hottest state where far more of United Van Lines’ business is people moving in than moving out. South Dakota makes the top 10 at #9 although the firm only handled 381 shipments in the state in 2018.

Wisconsin just missed the top 10 of states where people want out, finishing at #37. The gap between older people moving out vs. moving in is much greater there than Minnesota.