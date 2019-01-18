Embracing winter: the perfect skate

MPR News reporter Peter Cox’s excellent story on the perfect ice conditions on area lakes has a life lesson to it: you can’t always get what you want. And one’s man’s trash … and all that.

A look out the window tells us there is no winter this year. No snow. No point in bringing the cross-country skis down from the garage crawl space, let alone bothering to buy a state ski pass.

Winter stinks.

And yet, it doesn’t for other fans of the season, because it’s given us perfect ice conditions.

Winter is half full.

By the way, we’re not sure how his newfangled camera KARE 11 is using works, but the results are pretty cool. Get it? Ice? Never mind.

Here: