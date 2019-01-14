Ellen DeGeneres gets the credit helping a MN man accept that his grandson is gay

Here’s your daily dose of sweetness:

Michelle Messer of Big Lake, Minn., a big fan of Ellen DeGeneres, didn’t know the fix was in to get her on the show, which airs today.

Her son, Bryden, had written DeGeneres about his mom and the support she and his grandfather gave him when he came out as a senior in high school. So, at the taping of the program where they were in the audience, she became the guest.

She told the host she was nervous about telling her own father his grandson was gay.

She needn’t have been.

“He just got up from the table, gave me a hug. He said, ‘Michelle, I don’t care if Bryden is gay. I love Bryden and I love Ellen. I watch Ellen every day. She’s gay so I don’t care,'” she said.