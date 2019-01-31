Bullied QB is going to the Super Bowl

Dejah Rondeau is a pretty good quarterback, and it’s driving a lot of the boys who aren’t crazy.

She’s a seventh-grader in Exeter, N.H., who got the starting assignment for the the varsity Exeter Seahawks football team, comprised of seventh- and eighth-graders, according to the Portsmouth Herald.

That paved the way for the bullies.

“It’s tough because what these kids face in school is nothing like I was subjected to, because it’s all online and it never ends, her coach, Nick Graham, said.

I think football gives them all an avenue away from all that, they come out and practice for a couple hours and they get closer because you’re talking with your teammates; these are the players who are going to block for you, tackle someone. Some players are big and have the physical ability but they’re not mentally tough. Some are mentally tough and aren’t as big, but if you’re mentally tough you can come play football.

She wears number 11, the number worn by New England Patriots receiver Julian Edelman.

The bullies aren’t going to the Super Bowl.

Dejah Rondeau is.

7th grade quarterback Dejah Rondeau wears no. 11 in honor of @Edelman11. When he heard she was getting bullied at school, he had a #SuperBowlSurprise for her. pic.twitter.com/NVyhkfv8Hr — New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 29, 2019

“I heard about your story, about going out there and having a challenge, of dealing with adversity because people not accepting this, that,” Edelman told her when surprising her with tickets. “My respect level for you is just through the roof because you just ignored all the noise and you played the game we all love and that’s football.”

Rondeau is all seventh-grader when it comes to reacting.

“That was crazy,” she said.