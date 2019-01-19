At Lincoln Memorial, students mock Native American

If history is any guide, these school students mocking a Native American elder on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial will be identified and claim they were just joking and, hey, what’s the matter with you that you can’t take a joke in America anymore?

It happened on Friday during the first annual Indigenous Peoples March.

It’s even worse when you see the full mob effect. pic.twitter.com/Oe7Zn5srOB — Lulu Says (@lulu_says2) January 19, 2019

The students were identified as being from a private high school in Kentucky. They were in town to march against abortion.

“I would feel very comforted to know that even though my parents couldn’t come with me they are back home praying for my welfare and for the cause for which I am standing up,” Bishop Roger Foys said in a letter prior to the march.