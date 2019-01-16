Sheriff warns of scam fundraiser for alleged Closs killer

In the category of people are horrible, we give you this from the Douglas County, Wis., sheriff:



The “suspect in the Barron County” case, of course, is Jake T. Patterson, who reportedly confessed to police that he killed Jaymie Closs’ parents and abducted her.

A GoFundMe page reportedly has been taken down. A search for fundraisers for Patterson did not return any results.

Patterson is, perhaps, the most reviled man in America at the moment and it’s unlikely someone would attempt to use a fundraiser for him to con people out of money. Instead, some people are out to harass innocent people by making it appear they’re raising funds for Patterson. Despicable, indeed. The worst in people can really bring out the worst in people.

The weapon isn’t necessarily the Facebook post targeting an innocent person; it’s the lynch mob mentality of social media.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe page for Closs, started by a Closs cousin in Savage, Minn., has already raised $23,000 of a $50,000 goal. A similar one started by someone in Plover, Wis., has raised $50 since it was created overnight. A Facebook campaign raised $51,000.

The family has recommended contacting the Barron branch of Sterling Bank if you wish to donate.

Related: Couple who aided Jayme Closs doesn’t want $50,000 reward because she ‘got herself out’ (Associated Press)

Father of Jake Patterson has a letter for Jayme Closs’ family (Appleton Post Crescent)