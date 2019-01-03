It was opening day of Congress today and while the attention is on the new members, our favorite part about opening days — as we’ll see in a week in the Minnesota Legislature — are the kids of congresspeople who get to sit with their parents and see them one last time over the next two years.
1,000 Words: Congressional kids
