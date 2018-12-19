This or That

Wisconsin hunters kill, then toss deer along road

Bob CollinsBob Collins Dec 19, 2018
It’s unlikely the Bayfield County Sheriff’s Office in northern Wisconsin will get much help in its search for the hunters who cleaned and gutted deer, then tossed the carcasses on a road in Cable, Wis., on Saturday.

These kinds of hunters tend not to associate with the decent folk.

Wisconsin Conservation Warden Koshollek is requesting the publics help again. The three deer pictured were dumped near…

Posted by Bayfield County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, December 18, 2018