When believing in Santa isn’t ‘marginal’

Can you stand one more warm Christmas story before we get back to the national pastime in a dog-eat-dog world? Good.

Michael Bell, 8, of New Jersey visited Santa before Christmas and whispered his wish. He wanted to borrow a few bucks so he could help kids with cancer.

Michael had just returned from the children’s hospital for a routine MRI reading. He has Neurofibromatosis, a genetic condition that can cause tumors. The kid knows all about kids with cancer.

“I mean, we’ve been in the hospitals and stuff, but I didn’t realize that he noticed all the children,” said his mother, Amy.

Fast forward: Christmas morning. An envelope is under the tree.

$1,200 and a note.

“I hope this helps, Merry Christmas, love Santa.”

It will.

“People that heard the story, they were just moved, and I guess for an 8-year-old to be so selfless. We could learn a lot from that,” Amy said.