What’s on MPR News – 12/31/18

Monday December 31, 2018

(Subject to change as events dictate. This page is updated throughout the day.)

9 a.m. – MPR News with Kerri Miller

The biggest political stories of the year. From Congress to legislatures to the midterm elections, what were the most consequential political stories of the year? What were the significant moments or key legislative battles that shaped the year?

Guests: Ken Rudin, The Political Junkie; Samara Klar, associate professor of political science at the University of Arizona.

10 a.m.- 1A with Joshua Johnson

The year in review. Every time something surprising or unbelievable happened in the last 12 months, it seems the fastest explanation was “2018.” It was the noun for all seasons and even an adjective. How many times did someone tell you something was “very 2018?”

In the United States, it was a year of a strong economy, and a trade war. It was the year of Black Panther. It was the year that saw family separation at the border. And gun violence stats are grim.

And it was a year that news from the Mueller investigation put the president’s associates in court, the White House on edge and reporters constantly on call.

Internationally, President Trump met with North Korean Leader Kim Jong-un. Although denuclearization doesn’t seem to be happening as planned or hoped.

Talks for Brexit haven’t been smooth either. And honestly, we could spend more than this entire show just going over the negotiations from the last year.

The year ended with a continuously shifting explanation from Saudi Arabia about the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. And the crime seems to have put more of a split between President Trump and his fellow politicians than it has between the U.S. and the Saudis.

Guests: Eugene Scott, political reporter, The Washington Post; Sheryl Gay Stolberg, Washington correspondent, The New York Times; Domenico Montanaro, lead political editor, NPR; Hayes Brown, deputy world news editor, Buzzfeed News; Shane Harris, intelligence and national security reporter, The Washington Post; Jennifer Williams, foreign editor, Vox.

12 p.m. – MPR News Presents

A debate from the Intelligence Squared series. Four humorists, satirists and performers will debate this motion: “Is Trump bad for comedy?” You’ll hear political satirist P.J. O’Rourke, standup comedian Sara Schaefer, writer Kurt Andersen and Emmy Award-winning writer and producer Billy Kimball. (Rebroadcast at 9 p.m.)

1 p.m. – The Takeaway

TBA

2 p.m. – BBC NewsHour

Two elections in which the opposition accuse the winning side of rigging: we’ll take a look at the victory for Bangladesh’s governing party and in the Presidential election in the Democratic Republic of Congo, opposition candidates cry foul.

3 p.m. – All Things Considered

How Vermont’s DMV assists ICE; best films of 2018; what migrants took on their backs; be your own bartender.

6:00 p.m. – Marketplace

Underemployed, unable to retire and facing a crisis.Ten years ago, Elizabeth White was doing well. She had a great job and earned good money. Then the Great Recession hit.

6:30 p.m. – The Daily

Days before the Democrats take control of the House, we take stock of what we’ve learned so far — and what we still don’t know — about the Trump family’s taxes.

7 p.m. – The World

TBA

8 p.m. – Fresh Air

Musician and composer Jon Batiste is the music director and band leader of Stay Human, the house band The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. His latest album Hollywood Africans, is a mix of boogie woogie, blues, standards, and originals, including compositions inspired by classical music. We’ll hear music from this album and Batiste will play piano and sing in the studio for this interview. He has recorded and performed with artists in various genres of music including Stevie Wonder, Prince, Willie Nelson, Lenny Kravitz, Ed Sheeran, and Mavis Staples.