What’s on MPR News – 12/25/18

Tuesday December 25, 2018

(Subject to change as events dictate. This page is updated throughout the day.)

9 a.m. – The Splendid Table

Host Francis Lamm knows it’s cliché to ask chefs what they keep in their fridge. But he also knows the one time they’re likely to really cook at home is for the holidays. This special hour of “The Splendid Table” takes Francis into the kitchens of some notable chefs to find out about their holiday food traditions.

10 a.m.- 1A with Joshua Johnson

Episcopal Bishop Michael Curry shot to fame after preaching at the wedding of Prince Harry & Megan Markle. A sermon heard around the world. The Bishop says religious extremes are crowding out the core message of Jesus.

Guest: Michael Curry

11 a.m. – Fresh Air

An in-studio performance with J.D. McPherson, who fronts his own roots and rockabilly band, and has a new album of original Christmas songs that he wrote, called Socks. We’ll hear selections from their album. The band consists of McPherson on guitar, Doug Corcoran various instruments, Jimmy Sutton on bass, and Ray Jacildo on keyboard. (Rebroadcast)

12 p.m. – MPR News Presents

Another Christmas literary tradition. From NPR: Master comedian Jonathan Winters presents a distinctive reading of this holiday classic, using a special performing edition prepared by Dickens for his own presentations. He re-creates Ebenezer Scrooge, Bob Cratchit, Tiny Tim, Jacob Marley’s spirit and the three Christmas ghosts: Past, Present and Future. Mimi Kennedy also performs.

1 p.m. – The Takeaway

We’ve been collecting your stories of kindness. And for Christmas, we bring you a whole hour from the people who showed us how to make America kind.

2 p.m. – BBC NewsHour

The Iranian President presents his economic fightback against US sanctions; the Pope takes at swing at materialism unbound; the annual NewsHour qui.

3 p.m. – All Things Considered

Crowdfunding your health care; memorable gifts from students; a rising China woos its diaspora; the year in space; Dan Kraker’s fishing with wolves.

6:00 p.m. – All Songs Considered

The team from NPR’s “All Songs Considered” podcast runs down some of this year’s most distinctive new holiday music. The show features interviews and music from William Shatner, Lucius, Micky Dolenz, John Legend and more.

6:30 p.m. – The Daily

The U.S. had an opportunity to solve the climate crisis in the 1980s. What went wrong?

7 p.m. – The Splendid Table

8 p.m. – Fresh Air

