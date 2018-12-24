What’s on MPR News – 12/24/18

Monday December 24, 2018

9 a.m. – MPR News with Kerri Miller

Kerri Miller, spoke with local rapper and writer, Dessa about her new memoir “My Own Devices.” (Rebroadcast)

10 a.m.- 1A with Joshua Johnson

Millions of Americans go running on a regular basis. And there are probably a million reasons why. Running helps you stay in shape and de-stress. But for some, it can be dangerous. Close to 80 percent of American runners say they run to stay healthy or in shape. And many people genuinely enjoy it. And over 30,000 running events take place every year. Plus, there are a ton of added health benefits. A new study says that even just 30 minutes on a treadmill can correlate to an increase in “positive well-being and vigor” for those with major depressive and mood disorders.

However, personal safety while running outside has become more of an issue, due to two cases that received national attention. A woman in Washington, D.C.’s Logan Circle and University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbits were both running alone when they were attacked and killed. Why do people run? What precautions do runners take to make themselves feel comfortable?

Guests: Peter Sagal, host, “Wait Wait…Don’t Tell Me” from NPR and WBEZ; Talya Minsberg, senior editor of Special Projects at The New York Times; Ian Graber-Stiehl, freelance writer.

11 a.m. – MPR News with Angela Davis

MPR News host Angela Davis talks with two guests about food traditions – how they’re shared, why they matter, and what role they play at the holidays.

Guests: Yia Vang, Owner, Union Kitchen; Amy Thielen, chef, TV cook, and two- time James Beard Award-winning writer. She’s the author of The New Midwestern Table, and Give a Girl a Knife

11:45 a.m. – Why does the smell of sugar cookies or stew take you immediately back to the holidays with your parents? It’s how the brain processes smells that contribute to their strong connection to memories.

Guest: Psychology professor Bridget Robinson-Riegler, from Augsburg University.

12 p.m. – MPR News Presents

Two programs from the Humankind series “WWI Christmas Truce” and “Reclaiming the Holidays.” Pt 1: “World War I 1914 Christmas Eve Truce” by Humankind/WGBH/Connie Goldman Productions. Pt 2: “Reclaiming the Holidays.”

1 p.m. – The Takeaway

2 p.m. – BBC NewsHour

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is sentenced to seven years behind bars for corruption; the search for survivors from the weekend tsunami in Indonesia continues.

3 p.m. – All Things Considered

The 50th anniversary of Apollo 8; a tiny home theft; how home ignitions fuel mega fires; millenials kill holiday traditions, say people who aren’t millenials; the infidelity of evangelicals.

6:00 p.m. – Marketplace

When it come to beauty products, it can be hard to know what to buy. But one business is trying to make it easier. An interview with the CEO of Birchbox on how a fresh box of products is changing the beauty industry.

6:30 p.m. – The Daily

A series of suicides among New York City taxi drivers has shone a light on the economic difficulties for professional drivers competing with ride-hailing services like Uber.

7 p.m. – Happyish Holidays

The holidays aren’t all warm cocoa and peppermint sticks. This special program, hosted by “Terrible, Thanks For Asking’s” Nora McInerney, takes a frank look at why this time of year can be so lonely, stressful and anxious for many people. It’s a mix of sad, fun and frank stories that paints a more honest picture of the holidays

8 p.m. – Fresh Air

10 p.m. – As it Happens – The Shepherd

It’s a CBC tradition…the annual reading of Frederick Forsyth’s short story, “The Shepherd”. It’s about a Royal Air Force pilot heading home from Germany for Christmas, when conditions take a mysterious turn.