The pigs of Edina

Look, people, how many times do we need to say it? If you’re going to park your car and run into a store, crack the window so your pigs don’t suffocate.

We often get called when dogs are left unattended in a parked car, today were three little pigs 🐷. Can’t make it up….😬 pic.twitter.com/Tx86PnjyCg — Edina Police Dept (@EdinaPolice) December 19, 2018

Someone noticed the pigs in a car outside Southdale mall and called the cops, which is probably the most Edina thing ever.

WCCO says there’s no ordinance against having a pig or three in a car in Edina.

The cops responded but the pigs seemed fine, so they went on their way without trying to contact the owner, an impressive display of willpower because who doesn’t want to know what’s the story with the pigs?

If these are your pigs, let’s talk.