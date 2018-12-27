The art of the obituary: Opal Olson was a teacher

Opal Olson, 94, of Ortonville, died last Thursday. Her departure might have gone unnoticed, but for the fact she changed the world, or at least the piece of it that she could.

“If you were lucky enough to have talent, ability, and skills, the clear expectation was that you would get up every day and use those talents to the best of your ability and for the betterment of the world,” Brent Olson writes in a perfect tribute to his mom.

Opal Olson was a teacher.She was many other things. She was married to Curtiss for over 70 years, a wonderful marriage… Posted by Independently Speaking on Thursday, December 27, 2018

Opal was a three-time teacher of the year. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019.