Sports stars deliver big presents to their families on Christmas

Let’s check in on the lives of people making big bucks in sports and how they spent Christmas.

Stefon Diggs of the Vikings gave his mom and SUV, just like in the TV commercials.

You get 1 mom… here’s something for the lady that put up with all my craziness. Merry Christmas everyone 🎄🎁 pic.twitter.com/tfGLD4WQxY — DIGGS (@stefondiggs) December 25, 2018

Mike Hughes of the Vikings did the same things for his sister.

Brady Singer, a pitcher in the Kansas City Royals organization, paid off his parents’ loans.

Today is very special to my heart. To give back to the two people who have given up everything to support my brother and I. I can’t thank them enough. Love you Mom and Dad pic.twitter.com/AFHi2Xma0c — Brady Singer (@Bsinger51) December 25, 2018

There’s a payoff — sometimes — for schlepping your kids off to practice and T-ball games.