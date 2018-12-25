President to kid: Believing in Santa is ‘marginal, right?’

Merry Christmas.

President Donald Trump isn’t much for small talk. When he and the First Lady took and made Christmas calls on Monday, he asked a kid if he still believed in Santa Claus, he suggested that at 7, “it’s marginal, right?”

Welcome to adulthood, kid. It doesn’t get any better. Toughen up.

But here’s the big question we have: How many stinking pictures of a guy talking on the phone do the White House press photographers need to take?