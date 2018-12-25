New soccer stadium dazzles

It was a bit breathtaking last night to see Minnesota United’s new stadium dressed in its holiday finery.
The Twin Cities really is a tale of two cities where stadiums are concerned. A hulking shipwreck that bullies the Minneapolis skyline vs. a more innovative, humble and somewhat welcoming addition to the east.
We had our doubts years ago, we admit.
But they pulled it off.
Santa’s-eye-view over Allianz Field on Christmas Eve#MNUFC #MLS #AllianzField pic.twitter.com/sZJptUX0hu
— Nathan Klok (@nklokphoto) December 25, 2018
Allianz Field day to night. 1.5 hours of elapsed time shown in one composite.#MNUFC #MLS #AllianzField pic.twitter.com/UDNVLVnFHW
— Nathan Klok (@nklokphoto) December 25, 2018
