New soccer stadium dazzles

It was a bit breathtaking last night to see Minnesota United’s new stadium dressed in its holiday finery.

The Twin Cities really is a tale of two cities where stadiums are concerned. A hulking shipwreck that bullies the Minneapolis skyline vs. a more innovative, humble and somewhat welcoming addition to the east.

We had our doubts years ago, we admit.

But they pulled it off.

