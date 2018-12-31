Life lessons from a retiring football player

Kyle Williams, a defensive tackle for the Buffalo Bills, played his last NFL game on Sunday and retired with a final lesson that has very little to do with football, per se.

Williams told reporters that his life was changed with a 20-second conversation in a doorway when he was in high school, a reminder that we all have the ability to change someone’s life with the right words at the right time.

After the game, Kyle Williams spoke with reporters for about 15 minutes. Of the answers he gave and the stories he shared, this is what stood out to me the most #Bills @WKBW pic.twitter.com/fgew0EQRe1 — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) December 30, 2018

It was a sweet goodbye, too, not completely unlike the last game of a local legend earlier this year.



Kyle Williams runs onto New Era Field for the final time, and is greeted by his family 👏 (via @buffalobills)pic.twitter.com/kjcZMQmw72 — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) December 30, 2018

With any luck, the young man will be able to remember the names of his children 10 years from now.

