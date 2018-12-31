Sports

Life lessons from a retiring football player

Bob CollinsBob Collins Dec 31, 2018
Kyle Williams, a defensive tackle for the Buffalo Bills, played his last NFL game on Sunday and retired with a final lesson that has very little to do with football, per se.

Williams told reporters that his life was changed with a 20-second conversation in a doorway when he was in high school, a reminder that we all have the ability to change someone’s life with the right words at the right time.

It was a sweet goodbye, too, not completely unlike the last game of a local legend earlier this year.

With any luck, the young man will be able to remember the names of his children 10 years from now.

(h/t: Paul Tosto)