In Duluth, an effort to repair the world

It was a relaxing and enjoyable day on Tuesday, even for those people doing the hard work of repairing the world.

Like members of Duluth’s Temple Israel, who served dinner at the Union Gospel Mission on Christmas.

“It’s tikkun olam,” John Sillanpa tells the Duluth News Tribune.

“You look at what you can do to make the world a better place,” said his wife, Toby.

In a small slice of Minnesota, mission accomplished.

The people who come for meals at the mission are “the most graciously thankful people I’ve ever met,” said Jordahl-Bubacz, who is entering her fourth year as director. She was thankful on behalf of her small staff, at least some of whom got the holiday off thanks to the Temple Israel volunteers, Jordahl-Bubacz said. From October on, as the weather gets colder, her staff gets extremely busy, she explained. “To have volunteers come in like that, it means the absolute world,” she said. “It just gives us hope.”

