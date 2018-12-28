He came for coffee and got a kidney

This just in from the Department of Because it’s Friday:

In Dupont, Wash., Nicole McNeil uttered the three most important words a human can say to another: “how are you?”

And Vince Villano, one of her customers at the Starbucks where she works, answered. He needed a kidney.

Polycystic kidney disease was taking its toll.

She went home and told her husband, Justin, who, like Vince, is also an Army veteran.

“I said, ‘I’ve got a kidney, you know, we could do this. I think I’m willing to do that.’ It didn’t take long,” Justin.

Not as long as the process and testing necessary to provide a kidney, anyway.

On Wednesday, Vince got his kidney.