Dying man bought neighbor a Christmas gift for the next 13 years

Ken Watson of Wales has all his Christmas shopping done, at least for the little girl who lives next door. Cadi was born a year after her parents moved to the neighborhood.

On Monday, Ken’s daughter knocked on their door with a sack.

“She was clutching this big bag plastic sack and I thought it was rubbish she was going to ask me to throw out,” Owen Williams tells the BBC.

There were 14 presents from Ken for Cadi. One for each of the next 14 Christmases.

Ken died in October.

Curiously, in announcing the generosity by Twitter, Cadi’s father asked whether she should just open all the presents now, which seems to contradict the old-timer’s wishes. There’s something metaphorical about that.

I miscounted. It’s fourteen gifts. He always told us he’d live till he was 100-years-old, so these gifts would have taken him up to our little girl’s 16th Christmas. — Owen Williams 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@OwsWills) December 17, 2018

What do you all think? — Owen Williams 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@OwsWills) December 17, 2018

Our dog loved him. I mean, genuine visceral love. It was mainly due to the chocolate digestive biscuits he gave her on first meeting. She’d scream whenever she saw him. Really scream. Like a banshee. He’d call her “my darling” and “sweetheart”. This is her first meeting. pic.twitter.com/DoG1F8mprO — Owen Williams 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@OwsWills) December 17, 2018

We opened one. We couldn’t resist. pic.twitter.com/vlNaRjoFoE — Owen Williams 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@OwsWills) December 17, 2018

“He was a real character,” Mr. Williams said.

With real character.