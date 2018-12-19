People doing good

Dying man bought neighbor a Christmas gift for the next 13 years

Bob CollinsBob Collins Dec 19, 2018
0
Owen Williams Twitter feed

Here’s your daily dose of sweetness from the Department of Feels.

Ken Watson of Wales has all his Christmas shopping done, at least for the little girl who lives next door. Cadi was born a year after her parents moved to the neighborhood.

On Monday, Ken’s daughter knocked on their door with a sack.

“She was clutching this big bag plastic sack and I thought it was rubbish she was going to ask me to throw out,” Owen Williams tells the BBC.

There were 14 presents from Ken for Cadi. One for each of the next 14 Christmases.

Ken died in October.

Curiously, in announcing the generosity by Twitter, Cadi’s father asked whether she should just open all the presents now, which seems to contradict the old-timer’s wishes. There’s something metaphorical about that.

“He was a real character,” Mr. Williams said.

With real character.