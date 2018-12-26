Dad refuses to let flight attendant daughter be alone on Christmas

A lot of people had to work over Christmas and it’s not much fun being away from family on the holiday.
Hal Vaughn would have none of it for his daughter, Pierce, who is a flight attendant for Delta Airlines.
She had to work over the holidays. Hal didn’t. So he flew every flight she was on.
Look ma we made it Kimberly Hal Vaughan 🤗Dad’s first trip using his benefits was a success! A special thanks to all of…
Posted by Pierce T. Vaughan on Tuesday, December 25, 2018
About the blogger
bcollins@mpr.org
•
@newscut
Bob Collins has been with Minnesota Public Radio since 1992, emigrating to Minnesota from Massachusetts. He was senior editor of news in the ’90s, ran MPR’s political unit, created the MPR News regional website, invented the popular Select A Candidate, started several blogs, and every day laments that his Minnesota Fantasy Legislature project never caught on.
NewsCut is a blog featuring observations about the news. It provides a forum for an online discussion and debate about events that might not typically make the front page. NewsCut posts are not news stories.