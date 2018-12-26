This or That

Dad refuses to let flight attendant daughter be alone on Christmas

Bob CollinsBob Collins Dec 26, 2018
A lot of people had to work over Christmas and it’s not much fun being away from family on the holiday.

Hal Vaughn would have none of it for his daughter, Pierce, who is a flight attendant for Delta Airlines.

She had to work over the holidays. Hal didn’t. So he flew every flight she was on.

Look ma we made it Kimberly Hal Vaughan 🤗Dad’s first trip using his benefits was a success! A special thanks to all of…

Posted by Pierce T. Vaughan on Tuesday, December 25, 2018