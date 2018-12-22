Arts & Culture · Economy · Politics

Brexit dispute leads to inspired J.K. Rowling essay

Bob CollinsBob Collins Dec 22, 2018
0

Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of Britain’s Labour Party, said on Friday his party will press ahead for Brexit, Britain’s go-it-alone separation from the European Union, if there’s another referendum on exiting the Union.

He also again criticized EU state aid which, he says, hurts business and investment.

The man who might well be the next prime minister,favors renegotiating a deal with the EU, which opponents call a “myth.”

This all sparked one of the greatest J.K.Rowling Twitter threads in the history of great J.K. Rowling Twitter threads.

She called it “The Visitation of The Corbynites:
A Festive Thread