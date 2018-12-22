Brexit dispute leads to inspired J.K. Rowling essay

Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of Britain’s Labour Party, said on Friday his party will press ahead for Brexit, Britain’s go-it-alone separation from the European Union, if there’s another referendum on exiting the Union.

He also again criticized EU state aid which, he says, hurts business and investment.

The man who might well be the next prime minister,favors renegotiating a deal with the EU, which opponents call a “myth.”

This all sparked one of the greatest J.K.Rowling Twitter threads in the history of great J.K. Rowling Twitter threads.

She called it “The Visitation of The Corbynites:

A Festive Thread”

And she did say unto them ‘share thy hot take.’ And with righteous wrath they did declare, ‘thou fearest Saint Jeremy, friend of the poor, because he shall take from thee in taxation much more even than Herod, and so thou attackest the meek and honest saviour of this land.’ 2 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) December 22, 2018

my full portion, seeking neither to flee to Monaco nor to hide my gold in far flung lands, like St Jacob, Patron Saint of Filthy Hypocrites.’ ‘Speak not of hypocrites!’ cried the host, ‘for thou dost claim to care about the poor yet doth rail against their champion, St Jeremy!’ 4 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) December 22, 2018

a miracle, and he shall bring forth a Jobs First Brexit and all the land shall rejoice.’ And she did answer, ‘bollocks.’ But she bethought her of the season of goodwill, and repenting of her ire she did speak further. ‘I have, for all my life, voted Labour, yet now I cannot.’ 6 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) December 22, 2018

…and also upon this picture. It is a good picture and I do like a beard, as I have oft declared. Yet must I protest, thou it breaketh my heart so to do, that this party of Labour, which I have so long loved, has become, under St Jeremy -‘

8 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) December 22, 2018

and he was hastily hushed by his brethren, who did declare, ‘he is not one of ours, thou he sports a #JC4PM halo.’ And another did speak and he said, ‘it is not antisemitic to criticise Israel,’ and she did put her face in her hands and want to weep. 10 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) December 22, 2018

And they did look up at the stars and read there that St Jeremy was, as for ages past, in third place after Pontus May and Don’t Know. And she spake further, ‘do ye not see that St Jeremy is hurting your party, yea, that his inability even to organise a vote of no confidence

12 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) December 22, 2018

and others still did beseech the woman to descend from the ivory tower in which, for the purposes of this story, they would wish her to dwell. And they besought her to descend into Bethlehem, and go to a certain allotment,

14 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) December 22, 2018