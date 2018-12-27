After fake story, Fergus Falls gets its do-over

It’s funny how things work out sometimes. Getting trashed by a reporter for Der Spiegel in a now-discredited profile of a city that — accurately — went big for Donald Trump in 2016, might be the best thing that ever happened to Fergus Falls.

A city of 14,000 (almost) can’t buy the kind of attention that Fergus Falls is getting from being victimized by Claas Relotius, who made up quotes and people for his story. Now, Der Spiegel has sent a reporter to the city to report more accurately, particularly the part about there being more to the city population than the people who put the president in office.

And today, the New York Times joins in, parachuting two reporters and a photographer into town to find out what the people at the Viking Cafe think. Yes, there actually is a Viking Cafe.

“I’m one for forgiveness,” Mary Bates, 85, told the inquiring reporters.

Fergus Falls might be “the most forgiving city in the Western Hemisphere,” Der Spiegel’s new reporter said in assessing the city. Fergus Falls, at the very least, inspires exaggeration.

“The election results speak for themselves,” the Times said of the 64 percent of the Otter Tail electorate who voted for Trump in 2016. That’s an odd assessment, given that the Times, as most national news organizations, spent the aftermath of the election dropping into rural America to try to figure out what the heck the people were thinking.

Unlike other American counties that voted for Mr. Trump, there was not a wild political swing in Fergus Falls, making it a strange place for Mr. Relotius to choose to profile. Otter Tail County had also supported Mitt Romney and John McCain. And well-trod story lines about factory closures and population decline, often cited in accounts of Mr. Trump’s success, did not apply in Fergus Falls, where the downtown is bustling and the population is steady. (A Target store closed recently, despite community efforts to save it, but that was after Mr. Relotius left town.) All that left residents wondering: Why did Mr. Relotius write what he did? And since he wasn’t going to tell the truth, why did he even bother coming? “What happened, I think, was that he was trying to look for a cliché of a Trump-voting town and he simply didn’t find it,” said Christoph Scheuermann, the Der Spiegel correspondent who visited Fergus Falls last week to apologize and write about the town’s true story. Mr. Scheuermann said the Fergus Falls he encountered was “almost the opposite” of the one Mr. Relotius described.

“What happened, I think, was that he was trying to look for a cliché of a Trump-voting town and he simply didn’t find it,” Christoph Scheuermann, the replacement Der Spiegel correspondent to write the town’s “true story” as the Times put it.

Cliche. Like stopping at the coffee shop, talking to a few folks, packaging it up, sending it to an editor, and thinking you’ve told a town’s true story.

And at the end of all of this, we still don’t know specifically why Fergus Falls loved Donald Trump so much.

Communities are complex things in a world that loves its simple explanations.