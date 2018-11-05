What’s on MPR News – 11/5/18

Monday November 5, 2018

(Subject to change as events dictate)

9 a.m. – MPR News with Kerri Miller

The week ahead in politics with the Political Junkie, Ken Rudin.

9:30 a.m. – Local political consultants will tell Miller what buzz they’re hearing about the campaigns.

Guests: Republican Mike Zipko, founder of Zikpo Strategy and Denise Cardinal, executive director of Win Minnesota.

10 a.m.- MPR News with Kerri Miller

Brian Bakst will stop by the studio to talk about the race between incumbent Senator Tina Smith and Republican Representative Karin Housley. Then, they’ll listen to some of the Senate debate between Housley and Smith that will be hosted by MPR’s Cathy Wurzer on Sunday, Nov. 4 at the Fitzgerald Theater. Bakst and Miller will also talk about the Governor’s race between Republican Jeff Johns and DFL’er Tim Walz. To close the hour, Miller will be joined by Kathryn Pearson, a political science professor, to talk about other key races around the state.

11 a.m. – MPR News with Angela Davis

Pollsters from around the region, including Brad Coker of Mason Dixon Polling, talk about Minnesota races. Barry Burden from the University of Wisconsin-Madison discusses Gov. Scott Walker’s re-election bid and other races in Wisconsin; and Ann Selzer, who runs her own polling organization in Iowa, called Selzer and Company.

Angela Davis puts your questions about voting in Minnesota to Hennepin County Elections Manager Ginny Gelms.

12 p.m. – MPR News Presents

A rebroadcast of the final debate of the 2018 election: The Minnesota U.S. Senate debate held at the Fitzgerald Theater on Sunday evening. State Sen. Karin Housley and U.S. Sen. Tina Smith. Moderated by MPR’s Cathy Wurzer.

1 p.m. – The Takeaway

Why writer Roxane Gay says that disillusionment isn’t an argument for staying home when democracy is on the line.

2 p.m. – BBC NewsHour

President Rouhani of Iran vows to break what he calls “illegal and unjust sanctions” just re-imposed by the US on his country’s oil industry.

3 p.m. – All Things Considered

The hopes and fears of Latino voters; gamer haters; Mid-terms and Trump; the demographics to watch on Election Day.

6:00 p.m. – Marketplace

A conversation with Terence Nance, creator of “Random Acts of Flyness.” HBO’s new variety show is unafraid to take on issues on gender, race, and violence.

6:30 p.m. – The Daily

Two of the key groups that helped elect Donald J. Trump in 2016 were white women and evangelicals. Now, in the midterm elections, white women are turning away from the president and his party, while evangelicals are sticking with him. We look at what happens when you’re both.

Guests: Annie Brown, a producer for “The Daily”; Tess Clarke, who spoke to us about how evangelical Christianity informs her vote; Elizabeth Dias, who covers faith and politics for The New York Times.

7 p.m. – The World

On its day before-election-day edition, The World digs into stories with a global reach. On today’s show, The World is in Atlanta, home of Martin Luther King and the largest Confederate statue, where the race for governor shows deep divisions. Also, a segment on why some Americans see climate change as their number-one issue in their lives and in the voting booth.

8 p.m. – Fresh Air

Religion scholar Elaine Pagels. She’s written a new book , “Why Religion,” that is part memoir and part biblical study about how she turned to ancient Jewish and Christian texts for solace after the death of her young son and her husband 30 years ago. Her book “The Gnostic Gospels” was a best seller and won the National Book Award. Pagels is a professor of religion at Princeton University.