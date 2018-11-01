What’s on MPR News – 11/1/18

Thursday November 1, 2018

(Subject to change as events dictate)

9 a.m. – MPR News with Kerri Miller

Women are running for office in record numbers this year. And, within this pool, several of these women could break other records if they win by becoming the first Muslim, Native American or openly bisexual women to represent their states. However, Kelly Dittmar, assistant professor of political science at Rutgers University, says that while these numbers are significant, it’s important to put them into context. Women make up a little over half of the US population, but make up less than a quarter of elected officials in nearly every measure. Right now 22 out of 100 US Senators are women. In the House of Representatives there are three open seats and of the remaining 432, only 84 are held by women. Across all 50 states, there are only 6 women serving as governor. Aimee Allison, founder of She the People, is working to change that by helping more women of color to get involved with politics.

Guests: Aimee Allison, founder of She the People; Kelly Dittmar, assistant professor of political science at Rutgers University

10 a.m.- 1A with Joshua Johnson

Earlier this year, a Fox News host told Lebron James to, in her words, “shut up and dribble.” Instead, King James made a documentary. He – and so many other players – say basketball has never been ‘just a game.’

Guests: Gotham Chopra, director and Producer, Shut Up And Dribble; Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer of Religion of Sports; Jemele Hill, narrator, Shut Up And Dribble; staff writer, The Atlantic.

11 a.m. – MPR News at 11

There is a lot of money being spent on Minnesota’s midterm elections. Candidates have spent about $134 million so far and about half of that is outside money. Where’s that money coming from? Who’s it going to?

Guests: Ciara Torres-Spelliscy, Brennan Center Fellow and a Professor of Law at Stetson University College of Law; Kevin Magnuson is a lawyer with Kelley, Wolter & Scott in Minneapolis. He specializes in campaign finance and election law

12 p.m. – MPR News Presents

Former Republican US Sen. Dave Durenberger and writer Lori Sturdevant discuss their new book “When Republicans Were Progressive.” Gary Eichten moderated the discussion Tuesday night in MPR’s UBS Forum.

1 p.m. – The Takeaway

For the first black woman to own a licensed cannabis dispensary in the U.S., it’s personal. Her brother was convicted of a felony for possession.

2 p.m. – BBC NewsHour

TBA

3 p.m. – All Things Considered

The suburban women voters of Atlanta; Midterms and voter suppression; when opportunity stops knocking.

6:00 p.m. – Marketplace

For hundreds of millions of people in rural India, technology hasn’t had a big presence — let alone the internet — until they got a smart phone.

6:30 p.m. – The Daily

Nearly 30 million Latinos in the United States are eligible to vote, representing almost 13 percent of the American electorate. Why is so little attention being paid to them in the midterm elections?

Guest: Jose A. Del Real, national correspondent for The New York Times.

7 p.m. – The World

The first Somali American woman to run for office. Ilhan Omar is running for Congress in Minnesota. That’s a lifetime away from Somalia, where she was born. Her focus is on jobs, education, opportunity. But for some voters in Minneapolis, the focus is on who she is.

8 p.m. – Fresh Air

How Newt Gingrich pioneered the tactics of partisan warfare that are being used today. Terry Gross talks with McKay Coppins, a staff writer for The Atlantic. His article about Gingrich is called “The Man Who Broke Politics”. And we’ll talk about how Gingrich, former Speaker of the House, is influencing politics today through his appearances on FoxNews, and his relationship with President Trump.