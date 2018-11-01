This is what a good political ad looks like

Not since Paul Wellstone, have we seen an ad that does so much to humanize a candidate, as the one Amy Klobuchar issued today with congressional candidate Dean Phillips.

It’s not entirely clear whether the video is intended to support Phillips or intended to support Klobuchar, one in a tough race, the other in about as safe a race as Minnesota currently features. So more than likely the intent is to use Klobuchar’s coat tails.

But it’s a unique style we don’t see much of anymore.

Have a look.

At some point, I must explore whether this notion of calling a root beer float “an A&W” is a Minnesota thing.

Seen some decent ads? Post them in the comments.

Seen some awful ones? Don’t.