This is what a good political ad looks like

Not since Paul Wellstone, have we seen an ad that does so much to humanize a candidate, as the one Amy Klobuchar issued today with congressional candidate Dean Phillips.
It’s not entirely clear whether the video is intended to support Phillips or intended to support Klobuchar, one in a tough race, the other in about as safe a race as Minnesota currently features. So more than likely the intent is to use Klobuchar’s coat tails.
But it’s a unique style we don’t see much of anymore.
Have a look.
At some point, I must explore whether this notion of calling a root beer float “an A&W” is a Minnesota thing.
Seen some decent ads? Post them in the comments.
Seen some awful ones? Don’t.