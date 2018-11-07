NPR host is now Minnesota’s secretary of state

From the “you had one job” file:

Scott Simon, the NPR host, has accepted the mandate.

I am humbled at the vote of trust my beloved Minnesota has given me, even as I’ve only been there a few times in recent years. Let’s make Minnesota great again! https://t.co/TQLFvrhJgM — Scott Simon (@nprscottsimon) November 7, 2018

Steve Simon, the actual winner and current officeholder, has not yet conceded the contest.

[Update 10:13 a.m.]

Simon says — I’ve waited all morning to use that phrase — if elected he will not serve.

Twitter commenters let Scott Simon know that the Butter Cow contest is the Iowa state fair’s.