NPR host is now Minnesota’s secretary of state

Bob CollinsBob Collins Nov 7, 2018
From the “you had one job” file:

Scott Simon, the NPR host, has accepted the mandate.

Steve Simon, the actual winner and current officeholder, has not yet conceded the contest.

[Update 10:13 a.m.]
Simon says — I’ve waited all morning to use that phrase — if elected he will not serve.

Twitter commenters let Scott Simon know that the Butter Cow contest is the Iowa state fair’s.