NPR host is now Minnesota’s secretary of state

From the “you had one job” file:
Scott Simon, the NPR host, has accepted the mandate.
I am humbled at the vote of trust my beloved Minnesota has given me, even as I’ve only been there a few times in recent years. Let’s make Minnesota great again! https://t.co/TQLFvrhJgM
— Scott Simon (@nprscottsimon) November 7, 2018
Steve Simon, the actual winner and current officeholder, has not yet conceded the contest.
[Update 10:13 a.m.]
Simon says — I’ve waited all morning to use that phrase — if elected he will not serve.
Twitter commenters let Scott Simon know that the Butter Cow contest is the Iowa state fair’s.