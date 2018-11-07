‘My vote doesn’t matter’ (Bemidji edition)

Seven people who wrote in candidates swung an election for state representative in Bemidji.

John Persell, a DFL’er, won re-election by four votes in a rematch of a 2016 race in which GOP’er Matt Bliss beat Persell.

If only we could see the names of the write-in candidates.

It’s worth noting, by the way, that the famous “Lizard Person” write-in vote in the Norm Coleman – Al Franken Senate election in 2008 came from Bemidji.