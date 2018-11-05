A lesson from baby bear: keep climbing

If you’re in need of a little inspiration this Monday, consider the literal uphill battle this baby bear faced.

We could all learn a lesson from this baby bear: Look up & don't give up. pic.twitter.com/nm0McSYeqY — IM🍑HIM (@ziyatong) November 3, 2018

We might also take away a second lesson from this experience: be respectful of wildlife, rather than fly a buzzing drone over mama bear and her baby.