In the NBA economy, millionaires give millionaires a hand

Tyus Jones, the former Apple Valley star and current member of the Minnesota Timberwolves, wanted to go to Indianapolis to see his brother, Tre, another Apple Valley standout, make his collegiate debut for Duke against Kentucky.

So Jimmy Butler, who’s made clear he doesn’t want to play for the Timberwolves anymore, cashed in on some PR and hired a private jet to take Jones to the game, according to Bring Me the News.

Tyus Jones interview with Laura Rutledge on ESPN pic.twitter.com/qbxIxRXQmE — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) November 7, 2018

Tyus Jones, we should note, makes $2.4 million a year and will make $3.5 million next season.

But that’s pocket change on the bureau for Butler, who makes almost $17 million a year.