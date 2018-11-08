After the campaign, a toast

Years ago, during a Policy and a Pint discussion at the Varsity that The Current held, I was on a panel discussing whatever election season was upon us and voicing my frustration with the campaigns.

“Is it asking too much for us all to be inspired?” I asked.

Spontaneously, the joint erupted.

It isn’t asking too much and yet so few are capable of it.

So here’s a pick-me-up that should inspire us.

A couple of political opponents in a race for Minnesota Legislature wrapped up their campaigns against each other over drinks and prove that class and graciousness are not entirely extinct.

One won. One lost. Both are inspirational leaders in the truest sense of the word.

In the current political climate, this is an example of all that is right in public service. For those that don’t know,… Posted by Jennifer Schoech Hovelsrud on Wednesday, November 7, 2018

(h/t: Angie Andresen)