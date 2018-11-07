1,000 Words: The crying little girl in Mexico

This picture, owned by the Washington Post, carries with it a story of humanity that could, perhaps in a different universe, transcend politics.

The story behind the photo of the little girl crying in the migrant caravan https://t.co/pK6oslOqVA — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) November 7, 2018

Camila Savioll Mejia, 4, is part of the exodus of people fleeing violence in their home countries that is currently walking through Mexico.

She had to keep up, the Washington Post says in its story about her today, because stragglers are — rumors say — being rounded up and deported.

But she’s 4. She’s also sick. So is her sister, 2.

Then something happened that would likely never happen in the United States, lest there be an accusation of being unethical: a TV journalist gave her and her family a ride, the Post says.