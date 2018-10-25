Smartest dog ever scams McDonald’s customers by pretending to be a stray

The world may be on fire right now but at least we have dogs. Thank goodness for dogs.

Today we introduce you to Princess from Oklahoma.

Princess is not a stray. She has a home. She has an owner.

She also loves burgers.

So Princess, wise to the knowledge that humans can’t resist a begging dog, regularly sneaks out at night to head to the nearest McDonald’s where she turns on the charm.

It turns out that plenty of people have fallen for her scam. But who can blame them? Just look at that face.

(Warning: Obscenities in the posts below)

If you see my dog @ the McDonald’s on shields, quit feeding her fat ass bc she don’t know how to act & be leaving the… Posted by Betsy Reyes on Sunday, October 21, 2018

“If you see my dog @ the McDonald’s on shields, quit feeding her,” Betsy Reyes posted on Facebook.

Princess, she says, is just a “gold digger” that acts like she’s a stray so people will feel bad and feed her burgers.

When I caught her ass in the act 😤😂😂❤️ Posted by Betsy Reyes on Sunday, October 21, 2018

You’re still a good doggo in our book, Princess.