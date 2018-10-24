Green bean casserole creator has died, but Thanksgiving tradition lives on

Thanksgiving would not be the same without Dorcas Reilly.

Reilly, who worked for years in the Campbell Soup kitchens, created the green bean casserole — a Thanksgiving staple on hundreds (if not thousands) of dinner tables across Minnesota.

Reilly, according to the Associated Press, died last week at the age of 92 of Alzheimer’s disease in New Jersey.

So when as you are pouring the mushroom soup over the beans and popping open the can of the crunchy fried onions this November, pause for a moment and give thanks for Dorcas.

From the full AP story: