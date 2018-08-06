WI teen goes to sell pig for cancer research money, gets way more

Waylon Klitzman just wanted to honor a beloved teacher whose 4-year-old niece was battling a rare form of cancer. He did not expect his effort would become “Waylon’s $10,000 Pig” and draw the attention of the Washington Post.

“He said he’d never felt more proud of anything he’d done and can’t wait until his pumpkins ripen so he can keep donating to such a worthy cause.”https://t.co/hltrXDQ5uL pic.twitter.com/P4ADaC0GtB — Beat Nb (@beatnb) July 30, 2018

That’s what happened, though, after the Wisconsin farm teen decided to sell one of his family’s pigs to raise money to fight neuroblastoma after his favorite teacher, Kim Katzenmeyer, said she was leaving teaching to raise money to fight the disease.

Auction bidders aren’t typically viewed as warm and fuzzy types, but once several of them heard the story behind the pig named Roo, they knew exactly what to do.

Katzenmeyer writes:

After a round of applause and standing ovation, bidding started fast and before we knew it, the winning bid was made by E&D Water Works of Janesville at $11.50/lb!! As the auctioneer congratulated the winner, the E&D representative donated the pig back to the sale to be sold AGAIN!!! Waylon’s smile spread wide across his face. INCREDIBLE!! The bidding opened a second time and a second winner, Chambers and Owen, won the pig for another $10.25/lb and again…they donated the pig back to the sale!!! Waylon made his way back to the front for the 3rd time! Moll Construction purchased the 3rd round of bidding for $11/lb and again, Waylon’s pig was donated back to be sold a 4th time!

You might ask why a construction company got in on the bidding. The Post reports that Moll Construction employ’s Waylon’s dad.

“I had had no intention of spending that much money or giving the pig back. But that’s what the people ahead of me did, and I felt like it was the right thing to do, so I did,” said Dave Moll, who co-owns the company.

You bet it was the right thing to do.

The proceeds — $10, 070 — will go to BeatNB. The group says neuroblastoma is the most common cancer in infants and that while “most kids get to remission, nearly half those kids relapse, and there’s no cure for relapsed neuroblastoma.”

The teen is not done. He planted three acres of pumpkins and plans to sell them in the fall to raise money. His teacher writes, “Again, I was speechless; what do you say to a 15-year old young man who is dedicating himself to the well being of others?”

“Thanks” works beautifully.