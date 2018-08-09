What’s on MPR News? 8/9/18

Thursday August 9, 2018

9 a.m. – MPR News with Kerri Miller (Brandt Williams hosts)

Protest fatigue. By now it’s become a familiar sight: A sea of handmade signs flood the streets, thousands of demonstrators chant rallying cries and speakers take the stage. In the Twin Cities there’s been protests over the fatal police shooting of Thurman Blevins, families separated at the border, and even on MN legislation stopping protesters blocking freeways.

With so much going on, do protesters worry about burnout and trauma? And after witnessing so many protests over the fatal police shootings of Thurman Blevins, Philandro Castile and Jamar Clark is the public feeling fatigued by the news?

Guests: Rasmaa Menakem, trauma specialist.

10 a.m.- 1A with Joshua Johnson

Did Charlottesville change anything? And if it didn’t, how do you feel about that? Lives were lost at a rally that pitted white nationalists and neo-Nazis against counter protesters. The president blamed “both sides.”

11 a.m. – MPR News at 11

Climate Cast with Paul Huttner.

Part I: Companies and banks are spending billions on climate sustainable business solutions. Who is making money in this new economy? How are construction firms and manufacturers are benefitting from new infrastructure projects? So who’s profiting from climate solutions? And as costs fall, how cheap is too cheap?

Guests: Andrew Winston, author; Gregg Mast, executive director of Clean Energy Economy Minnesota; Jamez Staples, founder and president of Renewable Energy Partners.

Part II: The language of sustainability. A 2017 survey focused on sustainability terms that all Americans can agree on.

Guest: Elizabeth Shelton, Shelton Group.

Part III: Minnesota’s potential to meet carbon/climate goals. Is Minnesota on track to reach emissions goals? And who is responsible for getting the state there?

Guests: Elizabeth Dunbar, MPR News reporter; Ellen Anderson, University of Minnesota Energy Transition Lab.

Part IV: “Climate Signals” this week: warmest ocean temperature ever recorded.

Guest: Melissa Carter, Scripps researcher.

12 p.m. – MPR News Presents

An MPR special broadcast: “Suicide: Minnesota’s Mental Health Crisis.” MPR’s Cathy Wurzer hosts a panel discussion about risk factors and strategies to help people considering suicide.The event is part of Call to Mind, MPR’s new initiative to inform and mobilize conversations about mental health.

1 p.m. – The Takeaway

Wesley Bell steps into a county still shaken by the killing of Michael Brown.

2 p.m. – BBC NewsHour

Russia describes fresh U.S. sanctions over the Skripal poisoning as “far-fetched.” How does this affect the complex relationship between Moscow and Washington?

3 p.m. – All Things Considered

Chicago police on gun violence; the California wildfires; Charlottesville, one year later.

6:00 p.m. – Marketplace

Many people rely on undocumented immigrants for day labor jobs like landscaping and construction. Has the Trump administration’s immigration policies affected the day labor sector?

6:30 p.m. – The Daily

A New Path for Presidential Pardons

For decades, getting a presidential pardon in the United States required a cumbersome petition process and a long legal review. But those seeking pardons from President Trump are using a very different strategy.

Guest: Campbell Robertson, a national correspondent for The New York Times.

7 p.m. – The World

Basque is a language unlike any other in Europe. By rights, the Basque language should be dead, and for decades, speaking Basque in Spain was forbidden. We learn how Basque has survived in Spain, in France and among U.S. immigrants.

8 p.m. – Fresh Air

Journalist Franklin Foer is national correspondent for The Atlantic magazine. He writes about the history of ICE, the Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and how it’s changed under the Trump administration in his cover story “How ICE went Rogue.”