What’s on MPR News – 8/23/18

Thursday August 23, 2018

(Subject to change as events dictate)

9 a.m. – MPR News with Kerri Miller

Political Junkie at the State Fair. Kerri Miller and Ken Rudin will talk about Minnesota politics and the audience will have a chance to stump him with their political questions.

10 a.m.- 1A with Joshua Johnson

Is impeachment of the president on the table? What about other political and legal consequences? Or, is all of this distracting from the fact that Trump is exactly the president his voter base hoped for?

Guests: Jeffrey Rosen, president and CEO, The National Constitution Center; Michael Isikoff, chief investigative correspondent, Yahoo News; Rachel Bovard, senior director of policy, Conservative Partnership Institute.

11 a.m. – MPR News at 11

Counter Stories with Brandt Williams. Conversations by people of color, for people of color and everyone else. This week the crew watched “Crazy Rich Asians.”

12 p.m. – MPR News Presents

For MPR’s Water Main initiative, Chris Farrell moderates a program about water quality and the destructive impact of aquatic invasive species. (Rebroadcast)

Guests: Jeff Forester, Minnesota Lakes and Rivers Advocates; Jim Wherley, co-owner of Sunset Bay Resort in Ottertail County; Kelly Pennington, Minnesota DNR.

1 p.m. – The Takeaway

A year after Hurricane Harvey, coastal communities in Texas and along the Gulf are still working to rebuild.

2 p.m. – BBC NewsHour

The UK Government tells Brits to prepare for a “no deal” Brexit – critics say it’s scaremongering.

3 p.m. – All Things Considered

An update on Greenland ice; Kavanaugh on the power of a president; Hawaii prepares for a hurricane; Georgia wants to close polling places in poor areas; Planet Money: yard-sale economics.

6:00 p.m. – Marketplace

“A city seeing hope in tariffs. Granite City, Ill., is a town all about American-made steel. So tariffs on imported steel are making a lot of people there happy.

6:30 p.m. – The Daily

The special counsel, Robert Mueller, has followed a set of rules devised to allow for the investigation of a sitting president. Those rules will now be tested.

Guests: Neal Katyal, who drafted the regulations that govern Mr. Mueller’s investigation, and Michael S. Schmidt, who has been covering the special counsel investigation for The New York Times.

7 p.m. – The World

TBA

8 p.m. – Fresh Air

Turning the Israeli-Palestinian conflict into a hit TV series. Dave Davies speaks with Avi Issacharoff, co-creator of the Israeli action series Fauda, which is now streaming on Netflix. Issacharoff is an Israeli journalist who’s covered the Palestinian conflict for years. Some stories in the series come from his reporting.