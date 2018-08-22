What’s on MPR News – 8/22/18

Wednesday August 22, 2018

(Subject to change as events dictate)

9 a.m. – MPR News with Kerri Miller

End of life care prompts a lot of difficult decisions—figuring out how to start a conversation about death shouldn’t be one of them.

Guests: Dr. Danielle Ofri, physician and author; Dr. Renee Crichlow, physician and assistant professor of family medicine and community health at the University of Minnesota.

10 a.m.- 1A with Joshua Johnson

Michael Cohen pleads guilty. Paul Manafort is found guilty. What does all this mean for President Trump and the presidency? And what does any of this have to do with the Russia investigation?

11 a.m. – MPR News at 11

Climate Cast. Minnesota ranks among the fast-warming places in the U.S. The climate changes already affecting Minnesota could have profound effects on our livelihoods, our traditions, our recreation and more. During this hour, Paul Huttner welcomes expert guests to talk about those changes and address listener concerns about what they’ve seen and experienced.

Guests: Tracy Twine, Associate Professor in the Department of Soil, Water and Climate at the University of Minnesota; Wayne Dupuis, manager of environmental programs for the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa; Kenny Blumenfeld, senior climatologist with the Minnesota State Climate Office

12 p.m. – MPR News Presents

From the Aspen Ideas Festival: Former ACLU president Nadine Strossen speaks about “Hate Speech.” Strossen grew up in Hopkins, Minn. She’s the author of a new book out this spring titled, “Hate: Why We Should Resist it With Free Speech, Not Censorship.” Strossen is now a professor at New York Law School.

1 p.m. – The Takeaway

In the country with the highest rate of imprisonment in the world, there’s little insight into how people are being held.

2 p.m. – BBC NewsHour

How damaging will the Manafort judgement and Cohen guilty plea prove to be for President Trump ? Plus: How will Republican strategists respond ahead of the midterms?

3 p.m. – All Things Considered

A Catholic college removes the name of pedophile bishops; the argument for removing security clearances; ancient sex.

6:00 p.m. – Marketplace

Thousands of homes were damaged during Hurricane Harvey, and a year later, people are rebuilding. A look at who’s behind the construction, and how it’s being paid for.

6:30 p.m. – The Daily

Michael Cohen, President Trump’s former personal lawyer, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to campaign finance violations — and said Mr. Trump himself had ordered the crimes. Minutes later, Paul Manafort, the former Trump campaign chairman, was convicted of financial fraud in the first trial resulting from the special counsel’s investigation.

Guest: Joseph Kahn, the managing editor of The New York Times.

7 p.m. – The World

8 p.m. – Fresh Air

Actor Andrew Holland stars in the new Stephen King-inspired Hulu series Castle Rock. In the Academy Award-winning film Moonlight, Holland played the adult Kevin. In the Cinemax series The Knick, set at a hospital in New York, in the early 1900’s, Holland played a surgeon who faces racial discrimination. In the film Selma, he played civil rights leader Andrew Young. In 42, he played sportswriter Wendell Smith. He is currently in London, starring in the title role of Othello, at Shakespeare’s Globe Theater.