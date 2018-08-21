What’s on MPR News – 8/21/18

Tuesday August 21, 2018

(Subject to change as events dictate)

9 a.m. – MPR News with Kerri Miller

This weekend the president compared Mueller’s probe to McCarthyism. But what was McCarthyism? And how does it compare to our current historical moment?

Guest: Elizabeth Cobbs, historian.

10 a.m.- 1A with Joshua Johnson

Catholics around the country are reeling and reflecting after the release of a sweeping grand jury report that implicated 300 priests in the abuse of more than 1000 children in Pennsylvania. The report contains searing details about minors who were victims of rape, assault, molestation and other abuses. And it articulates how the church’s hierarchy covered it up over decades.

What will it take to bring these victims justice? Can the Catholic Church remain credible on moral issues as more information about sexual abuse comes to light? And how can Catholic leaders help correct a culture of violence that has targeted the church’s most vulnerable members for so long?

Guests: Virginia Alvino Young, race, identity and equity reporter, WESA Pittsburgh; Mitchell Garabedian, lawyer, represents survivors of sexual abuse; Bob Hoatson, former Catholic priest, the Archdiocese of Newark, New Jersey. Now president, Road to Recovery.

11 a.m. – MPR News at 11

Since taking office, President Trump has challenged the integrity of intelligence officials. Last week the White House decided to cancel the security clearance of former CIA director John Brennan, after he was publicly critical of Trump’s policies. Trump isn’t the first president to challenge CIA intel.

Guests: Afsheen John Radsan, professor of Law at Mitchel Hamline; David Jackson, reporter at USA Today.

12 p.m. – MPR News Presents

The Islamic religious holiday Eid al-Adha is celebrated worldwide today. From the America Abroad series: “Backlash: Europe’s Far Right… and Muslim Migration.” Millions of Muslims from the Middle East and Africa have moved to Europe in recent years. This program looks at the xenophobic and violent populist movements that have been gaining steam in Europe. Anchored by Madeline Brand.

1 p.m. – The Takeaway

Marriage and citizenship.

2 p.m. – BBC NewsHour

How will the EU react to Britain’s call for US-style sanctions on Russia over the Novichok poisoning?

3 p.m. – All Things Considered

Apps for reporting sexual assault; Hurricane Irma recovery in the Keys; Trump’s war in Afghanistan.

6:00 p.m. – Marketplace

The surprising staying power of Old Hollywood. As TV and movies from the past are brought back to life, so is pricey memorabilia.

6:30 p.m. – The Daily

The policy began in secret. The Trump administration denied such a policy existed. And when it finally acknowledged that migrant children were being separated from their parents at the border, chaos ensued. Only now is the full picture of what happened and why becoming clear.

Guest hosts: Annie Correal, who covers New York City for The New York Times, and Caitlin Dickerson, an immigration reporter at The Times.

7 p.m. – The World

TBA

8 p.m. – Fresh Air

TBA