What’s on MPR News – 8/20/18



Monday August 20, 2018

(Subject to change as events dictate)

9 a.m. – MPR News with Kerri Miller

MPR News Host Kerri Miller runs down the week in politics with Ken Rudin, host of The Political Junkie Podcast.

9:20 a.m. – Democracy as habit. What makes a democracy a democracy? And how do they keep from moving into totalitarianism? Some might argue it’s strong institutions and democratic habits.

Guests: Melvin Rogers, associate professor of political science at Brown University;Reed Galen, chief strategist of the Serve America Movement.

10 a.m.- 1A with Joshua Johnson

Whether we’ll ever have a parade, close to three million Americans have fought in Afghanistan and Iraq since 9-11. They are America’s sons and daughters, wives and husbands, brothers and sisters.

Guest: Reporter C.J. Chivers, who has been looking at the physical and emotional toll on those who have served.

11 a.m. – MPR News at 11

Minnesota primary results are in and we are getting national attention at Democrats and Republicans battle for control of the House. What role will Minnesota play in congressional politics as the midterms approach?

Guests: Kathryn Pearson, University of Minnesota; Bill Douglas,reporter covering Congress and co-host of the Majority Minority podcast.

12 p.m. – MPR News Presents

From the America Abroad series: “Backlash: Europe’s Far Right… and Muslim Migration.” Anchored by Madeline Brand. Millions of Muslims from the Middle East and Africa have moved to Europe in recent years. This program looks at the xenophobic and violent populist movements that have been gaining steam in Europe.

1 p.m. – The Takeaway

Incarcerated and addicted: Many inmates aren’t offered treatment for opioid addiction. What are the consequences?

2 p.m. – BBC NewsHour

Today Greece’s financial bailout ends. Has it been the remaking of the EU, or a potentially fatal blow to unity in Brussels?

3 p.m. – All Things Considered

Immigrant benefits threatened; the strategy for blocking pipelines; and how’s that cyberbullying campaign going?

6:00 p.m. – Marketplace

One particular neighborhood in Cleveland, Ohio had it worse than most during the financial crisis. Ten years later, how a rent-to-own program could help bring that neighborhood back again

6:30 p.m. – The Daily

The New York Times has found that one of the White House’s own lawyers, Don McGahn, has cooperated extensively in the investigation led by the special counsel, Robert Mueller. And he has shared far more information than the president thought.

Guest: Michael S. Schmidt, one of the reporters who broke the story.

7 p.m. – The World

TBA

8 p.m. – Fresh Air

Terry Gross talks with Kevin Kwan, whose bestselling novel “Crazy Rich Asians” has been adapted into a new film. The story is inspired by his childhood in Singapore, surrounded by crazy rich families.