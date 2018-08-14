What’s on MPR News – 8/14/18

Tuesday August 14, 2018

(Subject to change as events dictate)

9 a.m. – MPR News with Kerri Miller (Marianne Combs hosts)

America’s population is diversifying. Why aren’t newsrooms doing the same? Why is diversity a persistent problem in the media?

Guests: Alesha Williams Boyd, senior digital editor, USA Today Network; Luis Clemens, senior editor for diversity, NPR News.

10 a.m.- 1A with Joshua Johnson

Life with Lyme Disease. Lyme disease is becoming more common, now threatening all 50 states. It is treatable, but it gets misdiagnosed a lot. How much do we know about this medical condition? How do we recognize its symptoms and improve treatment?

Guests: Michael Raupp, entomology professor, University of Maryland at College Park; Dr. Brian Fallon, director, the Lyme and Tick-Borne Diseases Research Center at the Columbia University Medical Center.

11 a.m. – MPR News at 11 (Marianne Combs hosts)

Primaries and off-year elections can be uneventful, with low turnout. But this year Minnesota elections are heated and turnout will be high.

Guest: Secretary of State Steve Simon.

11:20 a.m.– According to reporting from the Star Tribune, churches are closing in the face of dropping attendance. The population of churchgoers are aging, and even if people identify at Christian, only about one in four show up in the pews on Sunday.

Guest: Jean Hopfensperger, reporter for the Star Tribune series, “Test Of Faith: The Unchurching Of America” ; Natalia Terfa, associate pastor, Prince at Peace in Brooklyn Park.

12 p.m. – MPR News Presents

Minnesota native Dan Buettner and Boulder, Col., mayor Suzanne Jones speak at the Aspen Ideas Festival about the “Blue Zones” where the world’s healthiest and happiest people live.

1 p.m. – The Takeaway

Techies say our election infrastructure is vulnerable. State and local officials say it’s not that simple. Who is right?

2 p.m. – BBC NewsHour

The Turkish economy remains unstable as the spat between Washington and Ankara continues.

3 p.m. – All Things Considered

A day of primary elections; the ground game in the Kavanaugh Supreme Court fight; printing guns; speed dating on a Wisconsin dairy farm; the Lake Superior algae bloom.

6:00 p.m. – Marketplace

Slavery in the United States was a business. Morally reprehensible, and extremely profitable. A look at plantation business practices, and what they can teach us about America’s dark past.

6:30 p.m. – The Daily

Myanmar is accused of waging a state-sponsored campaign of massacre, rape and arson against Rohingya Muslims. Why, then, did the government allow a New York Times journalist to tour the epicenter of the reported atrocities?

Guest: Hannah Beech, the Southeast Asia bureau chief of The New York Times, who recently visited Rakhine State, where many Rohingya Muslims once lived.

7 p.m. – The World

Coffee to go, without the waste. American style take-out coffee is popular in Germany, but it’s also creating a trash problem. Now, there’s an effort in Munich to replace throwaway coffee cups with cups that you borrow and then return.

8 p.m. – Fresh Air

Writer Karen Piper’s new memoir is “A Girl’s Guide to Missiles: Growing Up in America’s Secret Desert.” It’s about being raised on a secret Naval weapons testing site in the Mojave Desert. Both her parents worked for the complex, beginning in the early 1970s. Piper teaches literature and geography at the University of Missouri and is the author of the previous book, “The Price of Thirst: Global Water Inequality and the Coming Chaos.”

9 p.m. – MPR election coverage

Hosted by Mike Mulcahy and Tom Crann, with MPR political commentators Maureen Shaver (R) and Todd Rapp (DFL).