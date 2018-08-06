What happens while you’re taking that detour

Sara Porter Aug 6, 2018
Tis’ the season! There’s been a series of increasingly frustrating road woes in the Twin Cities this summer.

While it might not be your first thought while you’re driving your 20-minute detour route, there’s some impressive stuff happening on those closed stretches of highway.

In a series of tweets, the Minnesota Department of Transportation shared some of what got accomplished over the weekend — along with a time-lapse video showing the progress made on Interstate 35W, despite some less than stellar weather.

 

 