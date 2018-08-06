What happens while you’re taking that detour

Tis’ the season! There’s been a series of increasingly frustrating road woes in the Twin Cities this summer.
While it might not be your first thought while you’re driving your 20-minute detour route, there’s some impressive stuff happening on those closed stretches of highway.
In a series of tweets, the Minnesota Department of Transportation shared some of what got accomplished over the weekend — along with a time-lapse video showing the progress made on Interstate 35W, despite some less than stellar weather.
No rain delay for us! Showers and storms did not shorten the to-do list during this weekend's full closure of I-35W—completed work in attached tweets. Check out our new project webcams: https://t.co/3jJK4gIqHA pic.twitter.com/xizOJ5chIE
South of Minneapolis
• Demolished the 40th St bridge
• Installed beams on 26th St bridge
• Painted walls and bridges within project areahttps://t.co/zgHTt32rd6
North of Minneapolis
• Paved southbound I-35W from Ramsey County Road C in Roseville to 4th St in Minneapolis
• Completed ramp and curb work at Hwy 280, I-35W and other various locations
• Repaired concrete pavement
• Added second layer of asphalt to northbound I-35W
