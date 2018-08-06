What happens while you’re taking that detour

Tis’ the season! There’s been a series of increasingly frustrating road woes in the Twin Cities this summer.

While it might not be your first thought while you’re driving your 20-minute detour route, there’s some impressive stuff happening on those closed stretches of highway.

In a series of tweets, the Minnesota Department of Transportation shared some of what got accomplished over the weekend — along with a time-lapse video showing the progress made on Interstate 35W, despite some less than stellar weather.

No rain delay for us! Showers and storms did not shorten the to-do list during this weekend's full closure of I-35W—completed work in attached tweets. Check out our new project webcams: https://t.co/3jJK4gIqHA pic.twitter.com/xizOJ5chIE — MnDOT (@MnDOTnews) August 6, 2018

South of Minneapolis

• Demolished the 40th St bridge

• Installed beams on 26th St bridge

• Painted walls and bridges within project areahttps://t.co/zgHTt32rd6 — MnDOT (@MnDOTnews) August 6, 2018