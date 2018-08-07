Video: The art of capturing a bat

The Minnesota Health Department told us something Tuesday that we did not know: August is the agency’s peak month for calls about bats — and possibly rapid bats.
Happily, the agency has produced a smart, easily understandable video that could save you some heartache next time you’re wondering what to do when you encounter a bat.
Spoiler alert: Do not try to hit the bat with a bat or capture it in a fish net, or swat at it with a broom in mid-air. Just don’t.
It's peak time for us to get calls about bats and rabies risk. Our Zoonotic Diseases Unit answers around 175 calls about bats each August! If you find a bat in your house or cabin, follow these steps to capture it safely: https://t.co/wwFRlWRfc6 @WRCMN
— mnhealth (@mnhealth) August 7, 2018