Video: The art of capturing a bat

The Minnesota Health Department told us something Tuesday that we did not know: August is the agency’s peak month for calls about bats — and possibly rapid bats.

Happily, the agency has produced a smart, easily understandable video that could save you some heartache next time you’re wondering what to do when you encounter a bat.

Spoiler alert: Do not try to hit the bat with a bat or capture it in a fish net, or swat at it with a broom in mid-air. Just don’t.