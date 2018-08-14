The swastikas of Kenyon

Bob CollinsBob Collins Aug 14, 2018
The romantic image of small-town America is getting a makeover. Kenyon, Minn., woke up this morning to a new reality.

Damage to property…Today, August 14th, we took a complaint of damage to property in the 100 block of 5th St. where…

Posted by Kenyon (MN) Police Department on Tuesday, August 14, 2018