Steve Frazier, Fox 9 meteorologist, dies of cancer

Bob CollinsBob Collins Aug 9, 2018
More than any other medium, local television news has a way of creating a personal connection between the person on the air, and the anonymous person watching at home.

So the death of Steve Frazier, the Fox 9 meteorologist, has understandably hit viewers hard.

Frazier had pancreatic cancer. Amy Hockert’s tweet paying tribute to her friend and colleague is a shocking reminder how horrible pancreatic cancer is. He lost more than 100 pounds.

Frazier was just 50 years old. He was diagnosed three years ago.

He leaves behind some infamous bits…

… and a lot of anonymous friends.

I just love it when our loyal Fox 9 viewers stop by to say hello. I know this may sound a little narcissistic, but it’s…

Posted by Meteorologist Steve Frazier FOX 9 KMSP on Thursday, July 26, 2018