Steve Frazier, Fox 9 meteorologist, dies of cancer

More than any other medium, local television news has a way of creating a personal connection between the person on the air, and the anonymous person watching at home.

So the death of Steve Frazier, the Fox 9 meteorologist, has understandably hit viewers hard.

Our dear friend and colleague, meteorologist Steve Frazier, passed away today. Steve had a lot of loyal friends from here at Fox 9 and all around the media community. He told many of those friends recently that he was “at peace." https://t.co/Zt96REVeYu pic.twitter.com/dQ9SUchnEk — FOX 9 (@FOX9) August 8, 2018

Frazier had pancreatic cancer. Amy Hockert’s tweet paying tribute to her friend and colleague is a shocking reminder how horrible pancreatic cancer is. He lost more than 100 pounds.

In what would be his final months, our friend Steve Frazier truly was at peace.. and many of you helped him get there. ⁦From all of us @FOX9⁩ – thank you for lifting this sweet man’s spirit day in and day out. It meant everything to him. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/6Fg2dAigmY — Amy Hockert (@AmyHockert) August 9, 2018

Frazier was just 50 years old. He was diagnosed three years ago.

He leaves behind some infamous bits…

… and a lot of anonymous friends.